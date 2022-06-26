Worshippers at the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church met for services as normal Sunday following national attention last week when the Killeen church, one of three churches in the southern U.S., was raided by an FBI team Thursday.
The church pastor would not comment on recent law enforcement activity and refused to answer any questions regarding why they were targeted. However, he did bring an emotional message about truth during the 11 a.m. service.
In a story in the Herald on Saturday, the FBI confirmed that they conducted a raid on the north Killeen church. FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo confirmed to the Herald on Thursday afternoon the FBI was “executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas.”
“No additional information will be released at this time,” Portillo said.
