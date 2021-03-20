Another couple of storm systems may move through the Central Texas area Monday and Wednesday.
Eric Martello, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said weather in the Central Texas area is not projected to be severe.
“We can’t rule out some strong storms, gusty winds and some small hail, but any very minor, marginal severe risk will be basically us up here and up into Oklahoma,” Martello said.
Residents of Central Texas can expect to see showers throughout the day Monday and what Martello called “generic thunderstorms” on Monday evening.
Rain chances for Monday are around 30% during the day and 40% in the evening.
Rain chances for Wednesday are 50%, according to the forecast. Martello said it is too early to project if that upper-level system would cause severe weather.
High temperatures are forecast to be in the low- to mid-70s for much of the week, and low temperatures are projected to be in the 40s and 50s.
Drought conditions
As of Thursday, Bell County was under moderate drought conditions, and Coryell and Lampasas counties are under severe drought conditions, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“Hopefully with those next few systems, that will start to let up a little bit,” Martello said. “Droughts are long-term — they take a long time to improve on — but we’re starting to get into our wet season as we move through the end of March into April, so those drought conditions hopefully will see some improvement as we move through the rest of the spring into early summer.”
Since Jan. 1, the Central Texas are has received between 1 to 3 inches of rain, Martello said as he looked up rainfall totals from four separate sites — Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, Killeen Skylark Field and two locations in Temple.
“You can see the variability due to the way thunderstorms are,” Martello said.
Lake Levels
The elevation of Belton Lake is currently slightly lower than normal elevation, while the elevation of Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently slightly above normal elevation, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
As of Saturday morning, the elevation of Belton Lake was less than a foot shy of its normal elevation.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the Corps of Engineers data had the elevation at half a foot higher than its normal elevation.
