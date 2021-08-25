The city of Killeen completed installation of new LED lighting this week at Mickey’s Dog Park, 2201 E. Memorial Veterans Blvd.
According to a news release by Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford, installation of four LED solar lights was completed this week.
The $11,356 project was approved by City Council earlier this year, and provides new lights that are energy efficient, vandal resistant and safer for citizens who utilize the trails and dog park, Ford said.
Construction was not due to be completed until Sept. 1, but they are now ready to go a week early.
“Many residents requested the option and said they appreciate being able to walk their furry friends after hours, in the evenings or at night,” Ford said.
However, Ford asked all residents to continue exercising caution when visiting at night.
“We appreciate the Parks and Recreations crew, as well as the Building Services crews who were able to assist with all of the new improvements,” Ford said.
For more information about Mickey’s Dog Park, please go to: https://www.killeentexas.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Mickeys-Dog-Park-2
jbRED dvRED
WITH PHOTO
sughed: Mickey’s Dog Park receives new lighting
by Jack DowlingKilleen Daily Herald
The city of Killeen completed installation of new LED lighting this week at Mickey’s Dog Park, 2201 E. Memorial Veterans Blvd.According to a news release by Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford, installation of four LED solar lights was completed this week.The $11,356 project was approved by City Council earlier this year, and provides new lights that are energy efficient, vandal resistant and safer for citizens who utilize the trails and dog park, Ford said. Construction was not due to be completed until Sept. 1, but they are now ready to go a week early.“Many residents requested the option and said they appreciate being able to walk their furry friends after hours, in the evenings or at night,” Ford said.However, Ford asked all residents to continue exercising caution when visiting at night.“We appreciate the Parks and Recreations crew, as well as the Building Services crews who were able to assist with all of the new improvements,” Ford said.For more information about Mickey’s Dog Park, please go to: https://www.killeentexas.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Mickeys-Dog-Park-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.