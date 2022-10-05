Parks3.jpg

 Mickey's Dog Park

Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen will close for grounds maintenance starting Monday through the end of October, according to a news release from the city.

The closure will allow the city to reseed and overseed the grounds, ensuring that both pets and their owners have something more than mud to play and walk on. The entire park will be tilled and overseeded, a process that will take three weeks for grass to take hold, the release said.

