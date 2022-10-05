Mickey’s Dog Park in Killeen will close for grounds maintenance starting Monday through the end of October, according to a news release from the city.
The closure will allow the city to reseed and overseed the grounds, ensuring that both pets and their owners have something more than mud to play and walk on. The entire park will be tilled and overseeded, a process that will take three weeks for grass to take hold, the release said.
Mickey’s Dog Park is the only dedicated municipal dog park in the city of Killeen. However, there are several nearby dedicated dog parks, including Purser Family Park at 100 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights and Monarch Dog Park at 100 Gold Star Avenue in Nolanville.
Additionally, Carl Levin Park at 400 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights offers a walking trail with dog waste removal supplies.
The reseeding process is one of many projects that the city of Killeen is conducting to improve parklands across the city.
In 2021, Killeen installed new solar LED lights at Mickey’s Dog Park, and a set of new bathrooms was recently installed at Conder Park earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.