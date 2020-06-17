Sunny skies will greet the Killeen area this week with temperatures forecast to be in the mid- to low 90s.
Today’s highs will be near 93 with south winds 5 to 15 mph and possible gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 68.
Thursday’s forecast shows a high near 95 and a low around 70.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a low around 71.
Saturday will also be mostly sunny with a high near 94. Saturday overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 73.
Sunday’s high will be near 95 with a low around 73.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 95.
