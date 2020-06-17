Weather

Sunny skies will greet the Killeen area this week with temperatures forecast to be in the mid- to low 90s.

Today’s highs will be near 93 with south winds 5 to 15 mph and possible gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 68.

Thursday’s forecast shows a high near 95 and a low around 70.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 94 and a low around 71.

Saturday will also be mostly sunny with a high near 94. Saturday overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 73.

Sunday’s high will be near 95 with a low around 73.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 95.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

