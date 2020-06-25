Rainbow

A rainbow was seen near the Herald office on Tuesday evening. 

 Monique Brand | Herald

The rest of this week and weekend are expected to see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to low-90s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Today is expected to have a high near 89 and a low around 72.

There is a 20% chance of showers on Friday with mostly sunny skies with a high near 89. Friday’s overnight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 73.

Saturday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high near 92 and a low around 74.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 90 and a low around 75.

The new week will continue with partly sunny skies, with Monday’s high near 93 and a low around 75.

Tuesday will also be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a low around 75.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 96.

