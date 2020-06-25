The rest of this week and weekend are expected to see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to low-90s, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today is expected to have a high near 89 and a low around 72.
There is a 20% chance of showers on Friday with mostly sunny skies with a high near 89. Friday’s overnight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 73.
Saturday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high near 92 and a low around 74.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 90 and a low around 75.
The new week will continue with partly sunny skies, with Monday’s high near 93 and a low around 75.
Tuesday will also be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a low around 75.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 96.
