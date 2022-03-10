Student members of Liberty Hill Middle School’s Yarncraft Club gathered in the library after school on Thursday to finish up some last-minute knitting of hats for the newborn babies of Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood. And the deliverers of the hats? Airmen of the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron.
Art teacher and founder of the Yarncraft Club, Melody Moreno, began the club in January of this year.
“I’ve been yarncrafting and crocheting for most of my life,” Moreno said, “When I came here, I saw a lot of the kiddos running around with their own hooks and yarn and stuff, but I was approached by a member of the staff to start a yarncraft club. I thought ‘no one is going to join that’, and we made an annoucement and showed the students and the response was overwhelming.”
Students Jo Licia Lewis, 15; Tyesha Charles, 13; and Bella Crenshaw, 14 had glowing words to say about the club and their teacher.
“I sorta joined because I saw grandma knit and I thought ‘I want to do that’ and I saw the sign for the club and took to oppoturnity to join,” Crenshaw said, “Ms. Moreno is a wonderful teacher and she really brings light to every kid.”
Lewis is a new member but she says that she’s been enjoying it so far.
“I saw my friend Tyesha knitting and thought that it looked really cool so I came here with them and been enjoying it so far,” Lewis said.
In addition to beanies for the babies, kids were also making small jellyfish stuffed animals for the babies to play with.
Angel Gonzalez, 12, showed his jellyfish with a smile.
“I’m pretty proud of it,” Gonzalez said.
Moreno had tears well up in her eyes as she talked about her joy watching the kids learn and having them show what they had made.
“They’ll come up to me saying ‘Ms. Moreno! Ms. Moreno, look what I made!’ and just seeing them excited about something they have done. It’s amazing,” Moreno said.
A school official told the Herald that the airmen of the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron weren’t allowed to be interviewed due to directions from higher up.
