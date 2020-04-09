The chance of showers and thunderstorms continue today, possibly in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Wednesday’s high tipped to 91 degrees, which tied the state’s record high from 2011.
Tonight the chance of showers and thunderstorms drops to 20% with mostly cloudy skies and cooling temps around 58.
The week will end with a possible stronger chance of precipitation at about 40% on Good Friday and Friday night with mostly cloudy skies with a high near 71 and a low around 60.
“We will see more chances of rain on Friday night and much of the day Saturday,” said NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin.
On Saturday, there’s an 80% chance of thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated, but heavy rainfall may be possible over parts of Central Texas.
The high Saturday will be near 73. The evening will continue with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The evening skies could be partly cloudy, with a low around 58 and south winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
Godwin said Easter Sunday will be sunny with a high near 80 and a low chance of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.