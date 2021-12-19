After weeks of rainfall, high winds and freezing temperatures, the Killeen area can expect a warm, mild week moving into the Christmas holiday.
Starting Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach the low to high 70s, with highs increasing as the week progressing.
However, things will get worse before they get better.
Tonight, temperatures will drop again as low as 38 degrees, and a local weather system brings with it a 40% chance of rain and sleet.
Monday’s high will remain at an uncomfortable 50 degrees, with Monday night reaching as low as 36 degrees. Tuesday, however, will set the stage for the rest of the week as temperatures reach a high of 61, with highs rising from there on.
Nights will remain cool throughout the week, with lows rising from the mid 30s on Sunday to the mid 50s Thursday and Friday.
No precipitation is expected past Tuesday, however, with area outlooks remaining mostly sunny. Winds too, will remain mostly calm, with Killeen’s windiest day being Thursday, with gusts as high as 20 mph. For the most part, however, winds should remain from five to ten mph at most.
Worth noting is that Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s projected temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers, this is because we are in La Nina, a global weather pattern resulting in stronger variations in temperatures. Globally, the meteorologist said, temperatures have continued to fluctuate wildly, with cold days falling colder and warm days staying warmer.
La nina is expected to end in early 2022, but there is no specific projected end date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.