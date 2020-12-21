Mild Christmas expected for Killeen

Killeen won’t have a white Christmas for 2020, but more likely a mild, warmish one.
Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said the initial forecast for the holiday week has remained largely unchanged. High temperatures in the 60 and 70s are expected through Wednesday afternoon, when breezy conditions will pick up and temperatures will begin to fall.
Barnes said that Thursday and Friday morning will see close to freezing temperatures.
“Thursday will be the chilliest day of the week, with highs in the mid-50s,” Barnes said on Monday. The low temperature is expected to be 34 on Thursday.
On Christmas Day, high temperatures are expected in the low 60s, at the start of a slow warm up into the weekend. Barnes added that what little rain is expected for the region is expected to stay east of the Killeen area. The low temperature will dip to about 40 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.