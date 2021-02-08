Mild start to week to be followed by potential rain/sleet event

Although it’s far from certain, there’s still a chance the Killeen area will see a mix of rain and sleet later this week.
Matt Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said on Sunday that Monday will be warm, but a cooler front will move through on Tuesday, followed by another on Thursday, the latter of which might bring a rain and sleet mix with it, or possibly a cold, light rain.
However Bishop said there is still a lot of uncertainty.
“The chance is there, but it’s definitely not set in stone,” Bishop said.
Although no accumulation is expected, Bishop said colder temperatures can be expected to continue through next weekend and into the early part of next week.
On January 10, a rare snow system moved through the Killeen area, which the NWS described as “a substantial snow event.”
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties are all currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell Counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas Counties was experiencing primarily moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.55 feet, which is .55 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.43 which is .43 below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 69 and south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 51 and south winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and west northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 and northeast winds around 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday - high near 58, low around 40.
Thursday - high near 48, low around 25.
Friday - high near 39, low around 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.