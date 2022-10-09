Columbus Day should be great for outdoor activities with mild temperatures and calm winds.
Meteorologist Miles Langfeld with The National Weather Service in Fort Worth could not predict any significant rainfall in the Killeen area in the coming week, but said there was a small chance on Wednesday night into Thursday.
Langfeld predicts that on Monday, a high near 88 and a low around 63 in the overnight hours. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 15 m.p.h., occasionally gusting to 20 m.p.h.
Tuesday should be more of the same with a high near 87 and a low around 66. Calm winds will continue throughout the day.
“There is a weak cold front coming from the north, northwest which will drop into the northern parts of Bell County on Wednesday,” Langfeld said. “But rain chances have dropped to a 15% possibility through Thursday morning.”
Wednesday, temperatures will be higher, near 91 for the day. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening, under partly cloudy skies and a low around 64. Winds will turn around and be out of the north after midnight.
Thursday’s high will be near 85 with northeast winds gusting up to 25 m.p.h. during the day. The overnight temperatures should be cooler around 58 under mostly clear skies.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 and a low around 58. Saturday should be warmer with a high near 82.
“Showers are possible for Saturday and Sunday and we will watch as conditions change,” Langfeld said.
The lake level at Belton Lake is at 70.3%, which is 11.8 ft. below normal conditions. Levels at Stillhouse Hollow Lake are at 74.6%, down 10.18 ft. below normal.
On Oct. 4, Texas A&M Forest Service raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 2 due to an increase in wildfire activity, particularly in the east half of the state.
“Recent periods of accelerated drying have resulted in widespread critically dry surface fuels. Continued drying due to very dry air and slightly increased wind speeds will support wildfire activity,” according to the TAMU Forest Service.
In a post from the public information officer with TAMU Forest Service, a gradual warming trend and slight increase in surface moisture will moderate the current drying trend through Thursday. A cold front moving through the state on Friday will reinforce dry air and slightly higher wind speeds through the weekend.
No improvement is expected in the critically dry surface fuels even though the drying trend will moderate. A period of accelerated drying, Friday through Sunday, is forecast to return to East Texas with very dry air, poor overnight recoveries for humidity and slightly higher wind speeds.
