Residents on their way to school or work Monday should watch for patchy fog in the morning. The overcast conditions will stick around most of the day but temperatures should be pleasant, near 75 for a high.

Winds will be steady throughout the day at 10-15 mph with some gusting to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop to near 63 as winds calm to 5-10 mph.

