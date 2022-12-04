Residents on their way to school or work Monday should watch for patchy fog in the morning. The overcast conditions will stick around most of the day but temperatures should be pleasant, near 75 for a high.
Winds will be steady throughout the day at 10-15 mph with some gusting to 25 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop to near 63 as winds calm to 5-10 mph.
“Temperatures should continue to be pleasant this week, with only a slight chance for showers later in the week,” Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Sunday. “The forecast for Thursday into Friday shows a slight chance of showers, and drought conditions continue to improve, slightly.”
Tuesday, conditions will be mostly cloudy with another higher-than-normal temperature near 75. South winds will continue at 5-10 mph. Tuesday night’s low is expected to be near 66, which should make way for warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
The high for “hump-day” is expected to be in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy conditions with calm south winds at 5-10 mph. The low overnight will be near 66.
Thursday there is a 20% chance of showers with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 75. Winds are predicted to be from the west, southwest at 5-10 p.m. The 20% chance of showers continues after midnight as a cool front moves in to lower temperatures in the mid-50s.
Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 66. There is a 20% chance of showers as the low temperature forecast will be near 56.
Saturday mostly cloudy skies will bring a 30% chance of showers and a high near 70. The chance of rain continues to remain at 30% with a low near 53.
Sunday should be mostly sunny and a high near 64; however, there remains a 20% chance of showers.
