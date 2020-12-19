After a brief period of rain showers Saturday morning, Killeen-area residents can look for skies to clear up and provide sunny to mostly sunny conditions for much of the week.
High temperatures are likely to hover around the mid- to upper-60s through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
On Wednesday, a cold front is expected to move through, which could drop the temperatures back into the 50s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, said Meteorologist Ted Ryan.
“It’ll be colder and windier behind that front,” Ryan said Saturday.
Rain chances are not in the forecast, at least through Christmas, after 0.23 inches of rain fell at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Saturday.
Other rainfall amounts from Saturday include 0.38 inches in south Killeen, 0.23 inches on Fort Hood and around 0.5 inches in southern parts of Bell County, Ryan said of some privately operated rain gauges that provided data to the National Weather Service.
Projected temperatures for the week are:
- Sunday: High 67, Low 38
- Monday: High 69, Low 40
- Tuesday: High 68, Low 52
- Wednesday: High 67, Low 34
- Christmas Eve: High 53, Low 34
- Christmas Day: High 58 (a projected low was not available as of Saturday afternoon)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.