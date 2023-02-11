WEATHER Graphic

Mild temperatures are expected for much of the week in Central Texas as another round of rain may move through the area Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain Monday evening before tapering off Tuesday morning.

