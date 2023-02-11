Mild temperatures are expected for much of the week in Central Texas as another round of rain may move through the area Monday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain Monday evening before tapering off Tuesday morning.
NWS Meteorologist Bianca Garcia said Saturday that high-end rainfall amounts could be around half an inch.
“It’s not that much rain, but at this point, any rain is good rain,” Garcia said.
Drought conditions still persist throughout Central Texas with the entirety of all local counties (Bell, Coryell and Lampasas) experiencing some — or multiple — levels of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s last update on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service website, the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has recorded 2.5 inches of rain since Jan. 1, while Skylark Field has recorded 2.59 inches. The average rainfall through Feb. 11 is 3.29 inches, according to data on the NWS website.
Rainfall through Feb. 11 is higher than last year, however, when Skylark Field recorded 1.38 inches up to this point in 2022.
There may be another chance for some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Garcia said, though the current forecast for Killeen doesn’t show it yet.
“Those are the two systems that we’re looking at for next week,” Garcia said, also referring to Monday’s system.
The much lower-than-normal rainfall from 2022, combined with the slightly lower-than-normal rainfall thus far this year is a product of the drier La Nina climatological conditions being prevalent.
It has also put a strain on Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the reservoirs for drinking water for seven communities, including Fort Hood.
Due to extreme drought conditions last year, lake levels dropped drastically, and while the levels are up from a week ago when the area got over an inch of rain, they are still lower than they were when the calendar turned to 2023.
As of Saturday, Belton Lake was 65.4% full, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake was faring slightly better at 71.2% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
To put the lake levels into perspective, the current level of Belton Lake is below its lowest level during the 2011 drought, the website shows.
