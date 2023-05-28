Forecasters with the National Weather Service—Fort Worth have predicted a slight chance of rain showers for Monday.
The forecast for Memorial Day includes a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with cloudy skies and a high near 83. With mild winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph the chance for rain decreases to 20% in the evening hours. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a low around 64. South winds continue at 5-10 mph
Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 84. East southeast winds are mild at 5-10 mph as skies clear in the afternoon hours. Overnight it should be mostly clear with a low around 64 and mild south winds at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday the high will climb to near 87 under sunny skies and mild east southeast winds. Overnight should remain clear with a low around 65.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny. The high will be near 87 and winds will be 5-15 mph with occasional gusts as high as 20 mph. Overnight, it will become partly cloudy with a low around 67.
Friday will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb to near 89. A slight 20% chance of showers are likely overnight with a low around 68.
Saturday, there is a 20% chance of showers but highs are expected to be near 90.
With the recent rains, Killeen seems to be back on track for rainfall this month.
According to Meteorologist Eric Martello at NWS—Fort Worth the rainfall total for May, so far, is 4.11 inches, compared to the average which is 4.4 inches.
“For the period from January to May, the Killeen-area has received 12.59 inches of rain,” Martello said. The average for the same period is 13.3 inches.
