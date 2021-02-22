Mild weather week in store for Killeen

With the winter weather system largely past, the National Weather Service is saying that mild conditions will be around the Killeen area for most of the rest of the week.
NWS Service Meteorologist Ted Ryan said on Sunday that this weeks weather is looking “great,” with daily high temperatures reaching at least the 60s and overnight lows reaching the 30s and 40s.
“If you have working water in your house, and haven’t had any leaks, it’s probably a good sign that you have escaped this round,” Ryan said.
Conditions should be mild and quiet for the rest of the week, except for a possible cold front to move in Thursday, bringing a 20 percent chance of showers for the weekend but little else of note.
Ryan also played down rumors that warmer weather will cause additional damage to water pipes.
“If you have a leak, you’d know about it already,” Ryan said.
Area road conditions also headed back to normal.
“According to DriveTexas.org, no icy conditions to report,” Texas Dept. of Transportation Spokesperson Jake Smith said by email.
Bell County is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell counties experiencing normal and abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Lampasas counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas County was experiencing primarily moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.54 feet, which is 0.54 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.25 which is 0.25 below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 64 and northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Monday night will be clear, with a low around 37, and south southwest winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday will also be sunny, with a high near 70 and south southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 48 and south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday — high near 76, low around 44.
Thursday — high near 55, low around 38.
Friday — high near 58, low around 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.