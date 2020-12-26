Mild weekend weather expected, rain chances increase for next week

The mild weather Killeen saw on Christmas Day is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with slightly cooler Monday temperatures to precede a rain system.
Meteorologist Sarah Barnes of the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said on Friday that the Killeen area will see a gradual warm up, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday, before cooling off on Monday.
Rain chances are expected to increase Monday night, continuing throughout Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.
“You should have a pretty good shot for rain during the day on Tuesday,” Barnes said, adding that about three quarters of an inch of rain is expected by early Wednesday.
Bell and Coryell counties are all currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, and Lampasas County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.31 feet, which is 1.31 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 592.84 which is 1.16 below normal elevation.
Today’s forecast is sunny, with a high near 67, and south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 49 and south wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday will also be sunny, with a high near 73 and south southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 47 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday: High near 64, low around 54.
Tuesday: High near 69, low around 46.
Wednesday: High near 58, low around 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.