The Military Family Advisory Network, in partnership with the Killeen Food Care Center and Tyson Foods, distributed groceries to military families during a drive-thru food distribution event at the Killeen Food Care Center on Saturday.
“They (military families) will each get about 75 pounds of groceries today, one of those being a 30-pound box of frozen chicken,” said the executive director of the Food Care Center, Raymond Cockrell. “Those that serve and sacrifice for our country should never go hungry.”
Cockrell said military families in the Fort Hood area were identified as having the highest food insecurities in Texas by a University of Texas study.
“Right here in Killeen, Texas, one in six military families are going without enough food to feed their families, and we can’t let that happen,” Cockrell said.
Derek Doyle, the associate director of government and public affairs for the Military Family Advisory Network, said his organization is a nonprofit dedicated to connecting service members, veterans, and their families with the resources and support needed to navigate a military lifestyle.
“This event today in Killeen is part of our 1 million meals challenge, which is a really ambitious effort to combat military hunger,” Doyle said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra was at the event and said that as a community leader, he wanted to show his appreciation for all the volunteers.
“All of the volunteers that are out here on such a special day, as today is the remembrance of 9/11, 20 years later,” Segarra said. “It just seems fitting that today, they’re serving our veterans and military families with food.”
Cockrell said groceries were distributed to at least 650 military families during the event. Another event is planned for Monday, Nov. 22, at the Killeen Food Care Center to distribute more than 1,000 Thanksgiving baskets to military families.
