A Fort Hood soldier and her spouse say their baby was born 18 weeks premature, and Fort Hood leadership is partially to blame after multiple warnings during the soldier’s pregnancy went unheard.
Fort Hood Spc. Neshia Bivens, 29, of the 49th Transportation Battalion, and her husband, Darrion, 34, have two children and were excitedly expecting their third in February, until Bivens went into premature labor in October at just 22 weeks and 5 days.
As a pregnant soldier, Bivens said Fort Hood officials and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center did not listen to her serious health concerns in the months and days prior to her emergency birth.
Early on in her pregnancy, Bivens said she experienced severe migraines and bleeding, which were worsened by her working conditions at Fort Hood.
“She shouldn’t have been exposed to anything,” Darrion Bivens said. “But she was exposed to diesel fumes, paint fumes. She was doing unit-level (physical therapy) when she was training, when she wasn’t supposed to.”
Bivens said Darnall Army Medical Center dismissed the pregnant soldier’s concerns just prior to her emergency birth, causing the family to drive to San Antonio for a second opinion.
“The (Darnall) doctor took a look at me and it really wasn’t taken too seriously,” Spc. Neshia Bivens said. “They said it was normal that I was losing the mucus plug. They said my pain was just her being low in my belly. This was the day before she was born, so, obviously, I was probably in labor.”
The family didn’t make it to San Antonio; instead Spc. Bivens went into labor on the road and was taken by ambulance to St. David’s Medical Center in Austin where their daughter, Jane, was born on October 20 weighing less than a pound and a half.
The couple was told by St. David’s doctors their daughter has a five percent chance of survival, but they continue to hold out hope she’ll come home in February on her original due date.
“She’s a very strong baby,” Bivens said. “They’re trying to take her off of her breathing tube, but her lungs are very small. I just have faith she’s going to make it. I don’t want to speak any negativity. I just have faith she’s going to come home.”
Darrion Bivens said someone from Fort Hood needs to be held accountable for the way his wife was treated during her nightmarish pregnancy.
“Fort Hood needs to be held accountable,” Darrion Bivens said Monday. “They have not done a thing; it’s just a bunch of lip service.”
Darrion Bivens said he was at Fort Hood on Monday advocating for his wife to be officially placed on temporary duty assignment while she’s at the hospital with their daughter in Austin.
“When a soldier has to go away from their permanent duty station, they go on temporary duty assignment where they pay for their lodging, their food, rental car — lots of those things,” Bivens said. “But for the past 11 days we’ve had to pay for everything out of pocket. Right now, we’re pretty much broke and not getting any assistance.”
A Thursday request for comment from Fort Hood on the matter had not been returned as of Monday afternoon.
In an Oct. 12 written response to a congressional inquiry by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, of North Carolina, based on interviews from three of Bivens’ superiors, Lt. Col. Nicholas Lucas said “the (investigating officer) found that the unit leadership did not violate any conditions of SPC Bivens’ pregnancy profile.”
Darrion Bivens has requested a meeting with U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General Gen. Michael Garrett.
“With all due respect, I have no confidence in fort-hood (to be) able to take care of soldiers,” Bivens wrote Garrett’s office on Oct. 25. “Through the open door policy I am hoping General Garrett can fix these issues and assign someone outside of fort hood to address these issues.”
Spc. Bivens said she was initially hesitant to talk to the media about Fort Hood as a pregnant soldier prior to her daughter’s birth, but now that her daughter is fighting for her life, she felt it was time to speak out.
“There’s a lot that goes on and a lot of people are scared to speak up in certain situations,” she said. “With everything that’s happened, I guess I’m not really worried about it anymore. The situation has evolved into a lot bigger issue.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.