A decorated Korean War soldier and former prisoner of war will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, with full military honors and a Missing Man Fly Over. Funeral services for Sgt. Clifford Petry will be held at noon at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood Rd. in Killeen. The family welcomes the public to attend in honor of his military service and life.
According to his family, Petrey was held for 32 months by Red Chinese and North Korea. Original reports showed Petrey missing-in-action while fighting opposing forces in the Chosin Reservior in 1950. In a letter, dated Dec. 6, 1951, from the Department of the Navy, Petrey’s family was told of propaganda news sources which listed his name in a publication of prisoners of war held by the enemy. Without verifiable confirmation, Petry remained listed as an MIA until 1953 when a letter to Petrey’s family, Aug. 26, 1953, confirmed his name on a list of prisoners returned from a communist prison. During his military service Petrey received three Purple Heart medals and the Silver Star.
The public welcome to a visitation at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
