The Military Child Education Coalition and H-E-B are giving out 1,000 gift bags to military-connected children on Saturday in Harker Heights. The bag giveaway is intended to honor and recognize the family’s service and sacrifice, H-E-B announced in a news release earlier this week.
Military-connected children from Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville and Temple can come to the Harker Heights Community Park at 1605 Knight’s Way from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The gift bags will include:
- A “Purple Up” T-shirt
- Books
- H-E-Buddy items
- Wristbands
- Snacks
Bags will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
