Coming up on a year with her soldier stationed at Fort Cavazos, 10-year military spouse Olivia Stelter heard about MilSpouseFest through a military spouse Facebook group.
She was drawn in by a chance to update her professional profile.
“I’ve actually never had a headshot done,” said Stelter, an east Tennessee native. “I’ve been out of college a few years, and usually a college would offer that sort of thing. But it was great to get a headshot done for my LinkedIn and to put on my profile for work.”
While she attended the event with her neighbor, Stelter said the Killeen event also helped broaden her community connections at her sixth duty station.
About 300 military spouses bonded over shared experiences and learned more about local and national resources available to them at the MilSpouseFest at the Courtyard Marriott Thursday.
As a retired sergeant major, Mark Cook said his job at USAA gives him an opportunity to continue serving the military community. MilSpouseFest is an opportunity to continue facilitating the community and camaraderie among military families.
“The energy from the spouses is amazing,” Cook said. “I was in the military for 30 years and we took care of each other — and now I still get to take care of soldiers. With the MilSpouseFest, we are offering support to the spouses of the soldiers who really keep things running on the home front.”
USAA has partnered with MilSpouseFest since its inception in 2017.
“We know what it means to serve,” said Chuck Bunch, relationship director for the military advocacy group at USAA. “Military spouses are the leaders and unsung heroes in our households, and it is an honor to be able to support them. They are the glue that keeps families together.”
MilSpouseFest identifies the greatest areas of need across military support networks, to include spouses, significant others, parents and children, and attempts to meet those needs with vendors specialized in each of the areas of need.
The Department of Defense Well-Being of Military Spouses survey results showed overall satisfaction with military life has declined by 7% from 2019 to 49%.
Although there has been a steady increase in the percentage of spouses employed in the area of education or training, the study shows a 21% unemployment rate for military spouses, and an increase of about 25% of military spouses indicating they experience food insecurity. Following the pandemic, about 54% of active-duty spouses indicated their childcare plans had been disrupted. This directly correlates to lower financial well-being, poorer mental health, and lower satisfaction within marriage.
The military lifestyle can be a draining experience, and as a seasoned military spouse herself — and a specialized mental health and grief counselor — Dr. Melanie Beahm shared practical steps with the spouses at the Killeen event for getting out of a mental health rut.
Whether depression, boredom, stress, or chaos cause mental anguish, or the repetitive nature of daily tasks, Beahm said mental ruts can easily sneak up on military spouses. Small intentional steps can be the key to fulfilling dreams often sidelined during the military adventure.
Military spouse experiences can cause extreme responses from laughter to crying — and renowned comedian Ashley Gutermuth, another guest speaker at the event, helps tip the scale toward “the best medicine.”
“As a military spouse I’ve learned about a ton of stuff, things like, tutor.com — they offer free training online — and military-by-owner home stuff, vet jobs ... things I didn’t know existed,” Gutermuth said. “I learn about it, and then I get to share it with others on social media.”
In addition to MC-ing the event, Gutermuth performed stand-up comedy featuring material about herself as well as military life.
“It’s so important to have resources geared toward military spouses,” Gutermuth said. “Otherwise, you’re just alone and in despair — with my seven rumbas and my cat. It’s so important to meet others who have my same story.”
Gutermuth said recognizing similarities in our experiences can nurture strong communities.
“What do you mean no one will hire me? What do you mean there are 1 in 4 food security rates? They want to support their service members and have a life,” Gutermuth said. “For me its important to be able to share these resources and the community so people can understand they can do all those things and we can all be stronger together.”
Every military spouse’s experience is different, and Gutermuth encourages spouses not to fret about being perfect, but rather collect fun cool stories that they will carry throughout and beyond their military life.
“People get stuck in their mind, they say, ‘I have this haircut and these beliefs,’ or ‘I have tattoos, I like snakes,’” Gutermuth said. “Put out a thing that says, ‘I’m looking for friends,’ and you’ll find them. Be vulnerable.”
With a variety of speakers, workshops, and vendors, the event bolstered their sense of community through workshops, offered local resources and advertised employment opportunities for both new military spouses and more seasoned spouses, like Elizabeth Gunn.
“My husband has been in the military for 15 years, and this is the first time I have attended one,” Gunn said. “It has been very informative — there are a lot of new resources I wasn’t aware of, even though I’ve been involved in the Family Readiness Group for years.”
