Monday is the first day of the mill and overlay roadwork project in Copperas Cove.
The mill and overlay project on Main Street is set to be conducted from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Work is projected to be complete on Dec. 4, according to a news release from the City of Copperas Cove.
Texas Materials Group, Inc. will be removing 1” of asphalt and replacing it with a fresh layer of 1” of asphalt.
The areas affected are as follows:
• South Main Street from East Avenue F to East Avenue D
• North Main Street from East Avenue D to Railroad Tracks
• North Main Street from Railroad Tracks to the City Limit
In order to complete the work, the city is requesting the following:
All vehicles, trailers and other obstructions are to be off the street starting Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to the release.
Garbage and recycle collection will run as normal. Place trash and recycle bins on top of the curb and not in the gutter until the work is complete.
Residents and businesses who will be unavailable or out of town during this time period are asked to remove any vehicles, trailers or other obstructions off the street prior to leaving.
For inquiries, please contact the Street Department at 254-547-2168 or Public Works at 254-547-0751.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.