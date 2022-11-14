City workers are scheduled to begin milling and overlay work on Old FM 440 from Central Texas Expressway to Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen on Tuesday.
“During this work, personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work and possible lane and closures may occur,” according to a news release. “There will be a series of traffic-control devices in place and crews will have traffic detoured around the work sites. (Drivers) should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic-control devices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.