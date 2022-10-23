Name: Louie Minor
Party: Democrat
Age: 43
Occupation: General Contractor
City of Residence: Killeen
Louie Minor, 43, is a general contractor and candidate for Bell County Commissioners Court, Precinct 4, which represents the Killeen area. He resides in Killeen and has run for the seat before. The Herald asked candidates questions on some relative issues facing them as a community leader. Here is how Minor answered the questions:
1. What is your position on the possible removal of the Confederate soldier statue in front of the old Bell County Courthouse in Belton?
As an Iraq War Veteran with a Combat Infantry Badge (CIB), I swore an oath to defend the constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic. The Confederacy is nothing to hold in reverence. Dave Miller wrote in last Sunday’s paper “Confederate ties serve as a painful reminder of the Confederacy’s legacy of slavery, subjugation and inequality.” We will move from the past. It is long overdue to act on the statue and the county seat is not an appropriate location. I will vote to demolish the statue at no cost to the county.
2. What is your position on the marijuana decriminalization initiative in Killeen and Harker Heights? Should Bell County adopt something similar?
My stance on marijuana decriminalization is clear, I support the initiative and will vote in favor. Collecting signatures to get the initiative on the ballots was eye-opening. I listened to stories of lives disrupted for low level possession. In Killeen, 92% of marijuana arrest are people of color. This should be an alarming statistic of enforcement disparity. Compassionate use and the legalization of hemp adds to the confusion on enforcement. As Texas continues the march to compassionate use expansion and full legalization, I want to protect the population from unnecessary arrest.
3. What is your long-range plan to manage growth in Bell County?
The county is growing rapidly. Managing that unincorporated growth is a primary function of the commissioner’s court. I serve on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission as Chairman and aided in the development of the 2022 Killeen Comprehensive Plan. Gaining from these experiences, I have learned that not all development is good development. Developments must pay for themselves; the long-term obligations created by developments must not be overconstructed and meet life expectancy. Ensuring that residents and businesses have every resource to thrive is my focus.
4. What do you consider the top three issues for Bell County Precinct 4, which includes Killeen and rural southwestern Bell County?
Public transportation, affordable housing, and improvement of county services are my top three issues. Public transportation is key to economic growth and job creation. The free-flow of citizens and commerce must constantly improve. Affordability and a diversity of housing stock is required for the missing middle. Home ownership creates generational wealth, and we must aim for equality. Improvement of county services includes leveraging technology to allow residents to interact with government conveniently. Commissioners must be able to provide constituent services for the 90,000 + residents in each precinct.
5. Are there commercial projects you would like to see encouraged in Precinct 4?
Precinct 4 has a great foundation to build on. I would work with the Killeen Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and invest in companies operating and thriving in Killeen. We need to look at the needs of Central Texas and create a hub to serves that need. I will support this hub with an investment from the county. The hub can be tech (cyber security, research and development, military) as proposed by the research corridor. We are only limited by our imagination.
6. What is your plan to appropriately represent residents in Killeen and rural southwestern Bell County? Are there interests in which there is a conflict?
Growing up outside the city limits of Belton, I understand country living. The ability to hunt, farm and raise livestock is why people live in rural areas. Killeen is growing and the only direction it can grow is south. For the residents in rural Precinct 4, I want fire, sheriff, and ambulance services to reach you in the acceptable times of service. Moreover, making broadband service available is a priority. For residents in Killeen, I will work with the city and make the county a proactive partner for continued growth.
7. What is your plan to ensure Bell County residents have safe, reliable drinking water for decades to come?
Water is vital for continued growth. Recent droughts have taught us that we need to rethink water conservation efforts. Immediately, I would incentivize homeowner to install rain harvest systems to use to water lawn, plants, and wash cars. Ensure landscaping requirements for new developments are drought resistance. Finally, I want to create two ASRs (Aquifer Storage & Recovery) systems. One for East Bell County and one for West Bell County. ASRs will allow us to store treated water underground, protected from evaporation, and then recover in time of droughts.
8. What is your opinion of the Chaparral Road issue? Should Bell County pay more to expand the road where a new high school in Killeen was just built?
First and foremost, I believe this problem was created by KISD and the selection criteria for school locations. Not only are residence paying for a bond for the construction of the schools, now we must spend millions of dollars from the county and cities budget to make the road safe. I think the county should build the road and seek reimbursement from Killeen, Harker Heights and KTMPO.
