Newly elected Killeen school board member Oliver Mintz was sworn in Tuesday, and the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees chose a new president to preside over the meetings.
Two other members were sworn in last week, but due to prior commitments, Mintz, 49, was unavailable. His son Oliver who graduated from Baylor University in Waco, was being commissioned into the U.S. Army.
The elder Mintz administered the oath at the 9 a.m. Killeen school meeting Tuesday. Mintz fills the board’s Place 3 seat previously held by Corbett Lawler who served on the board for 12 years and did not to run for reelection.
The other newly elected board member Brenda Adams won the election May 7 replacing Shelly Wells who served for 15 years and did not to run for reelection.
Board Vice President Susan Jones was reelected for a fifth term. All three candidates were elected to a three-year term that runs through May 2025.
In other business, Cullen Mills nominated JoAnn Purser for reappointment as school board president, but with no second, the motion died.
Board member Brett Williams was nominated to be president by Mintz, seconded by Adams and unanimously approved. Susan Jones was reelected as vice president and Marvin Rainwater was elected as new board secretary, replacing Williams.
After members reseated themselves, according to their newly elected offices, Williams made committee appointments, as follows: Rainwater to School Counseling Advisory Committee; Adams to School Health Advisory Council; Mintz to KISD Education Foundation; Purser and Mills to School Safety and Security Committee; Jones appointed as Chairman, Williams and Mintz to KISD Board Audit Committee; and Purser was appointed as the delegate to the Texas Association of School Boards Annual Convention with Adams appointed as alternate.
