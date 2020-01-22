A misdemeanor case against a Coryell County Jail administrator was dismissed by the special prosecutor assigned to handle the case, an official said on Wednesday.
Lt. Karen Porter was indicted by a grand jury just over a year ago on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression.
“Porter was returned to her normal duties as the Jail Administrator in May of 2019, by Sheriff Scott Williams, after being on paid administrative leave from November of 2018 when she was indicted,” said Coryell County Attorney Brandon Belt.
Belt said that the decision to drop the charges was made by Adam Sibley, the district attorney for the 220th Judicial District Court, which is comprised of Bosque, Hamilton, and Comanche counties.
Sibley was the special prosecutor assigned by the judge after Belt recused himself from the case.
“Because of my association with the county, and her being a county employee, I wanted to avoid any appearance of impropriety,” Belt said.
In the motion to dismiss filed by the state on Jan. 14, Sibley cited, “The State of Texas is unable to secure the appearance and testimony of … a material witness in the case.”
Belt said he did not know if Porter would face any other charges. No civil lawsuits have been filed against the county related to the incident.
Porter was accused of assaulting a female inmate in August 2018. The indictment followed an investigation by the Texas Rangers, which was spurred after the alleged assault was reported.
In October 2017, two Coryell County jailers were charged with official oppression after a Texas Rangers investigation said standard-issue pepper spray was put into the food of a male inmate.
Three days before the incident in October 2017, a female inmate in the Coryell County Jail died following an altercation involving pepper spray with two jailers.
