Two of the individuals who were taken to Killeen City Jail in the wake of a traffic stop near Fort Hood Street Tuesday have been charged on various misdemeanors, including evading on foot, unlawful carrying of a weapon and drug paraphernalia.
The other two individuals were released without charges, police said Friday morning.
Per department policy, KPD said it will not release the names of individuals charged with misdemeanors.
The misdemeanor charges stem from a traffic stop Tuesday that ultimately resulted in a foot pursuit and the discharge of a police officer’s service weapon, igniting a KPD Internal Affairs investigation.
Police said Thursday that the suspect who fled the white pickup truck kicked an officer’s hand while jumping a fence, forcing the officer’s service weapon to discharge a round.
The suspect was apprehended near the intersection of West Lane and Jennifer Drive. No injuries were reported, police said.
During the course of the investigation, police found “two handguns and illegal narcotics” in the truck.
Arrest affidavits for the two individuals with misdemeanor charges were not available at the Killeen justice of the peace office Friday afternoon.
Police said Friday that an internal affairs investigation into the incident is still ongoing. When asked where the bullet from the officer’s service weapon ended up, police said the investigation is still ongoing.
