COPPERAS COVE — The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program has named the winners of its seventh annual pageant.
The pageant had originally been scheduled for March 21 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, but restrictions on large gatherings brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary to postpone the event.
Copperas Cove officials and pageant organizers rescheduled the event for Saturday but then realized it was still too soon to hold such a large gathering.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department wanted to postpone the pageant until Aug. 1. However, volunteer pageant director Wendy Sledd said many participants were not in favor of delaying the event for another three months, since it would shorten their reigns as titleholders even more and give them less time to plan and finish their community service platforms.
With that in mind, organizers decided to hold the pageant on the original date, but do all the judging virtually. Each contestant had to submit a full-length photo of themselves dressed in their pageant outfits. Parents of the youngest entrants (from infant to 8 years old) submitted an essay talking about their children and how they would spend their reign as titleholders.
Contestants 9 years old and older spent Saturday being interviewed by the judging panel using the Zoom video conferencing app. The judges started their interviews at 9 a.m. and finished at 9 p.m.
This year’s panel included USA Petite Miss Natalie DeMarino, Miss Texas International Brianna Daughtry, and Miss Austin Juneteenth Kennede’ Wallace.
Once the judges had scored the entrants, auditors Mark Cyr and Valerie Butler tallied the scores to determine the winners and the runners-up. The results were posted on the Five Hills Scholarship Program Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages throughout the day Sunday.
Here is the list of winners for this year’s Five Hills Scholarship Pageant, along with their platform of service for the coming year:
Baby Miss Five Hills: Ariana Benton, providing for hospitalized children
Baby Mister Five Hills: Nakoa Ramirez, meeting the needs of the elderly
Tiny Miss Five Hills: Elliana Alise Bardo, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful
Tiny Mister Five Hills: Dominic Pollastro, supporting the Copperas Cove community
Miniature Miss Five Hills: Joslynn Kaylene Coombs, Bling for Bravery (children with cancer)
Miniature Mister Five Hills: Christian Aquino, supporting the Copperas Cove community
Little Miss Five Hills: Alaya Pringle, eliminating hunger
Little Mister Five Hills: Jordan Hendrix, Jr., Cards Across the Ocean (deployed soldiers)
Junior Miss Five Hills: Kadence Coombs, Weekend Backpack Program (student hunger)
Junior Mister Five Hills: Trace Hensley, supporting hospitalized patients and veterans
Pre-teen Miss Five Hills: Romella Spitzer, autism awareness
Young Miss Five Hills: Elise Fuselier, the effect of poverty on children
Teen Miss Five Hills: Parker Alexis Reed, music education in schools
Miss Five Hills: Jasmine Hendricks, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful/recycling
Ms. Five Hills: Sandie Johnson, It’s All About You (female youth mentorship)
Sr. Ms. Five Hills: Dawn Hale, Staying Busy - Finding Peace (elderly assistance)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.