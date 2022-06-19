With all the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood pageant, 17-year-old Jada Williams was crowned Killeen’s Miss Juneteenth 2022 at the annual fete held inside the Anderson Center at Central Texas College on Friday. With four ladies vying for the crown, the gowns, music and tears were all a part of the evening’s festivities.
Following an invocation from the Rev. Harold VanArsdale, Curtis Williams Sr. introduced the evening’s Mister and Mistress of Ceremonies, Burnell White Jr. and Edwina Evans. Obvious friends and eloquent speakers, White and Evans recalled the history of Juneteenth and spoke about the significance “Juneteenth” holds for black communities in Texas. Throughout the evening the pair recalled inspirational anecdotes and memories of their own life experiences. Pageant Coordinator Sharon Winslow introduced Judges Pamela Austin, Lynda Nash and Andy Williams.
“I am,” Debbie Nash-King said as she stood to welcome the candidates, their families, the sponsors and the audience to the opening ceremonies. “I am that I am,” repeated Nash-King. “I can be anything.”
Her words were spoken as affirmations to the candidates as she talked about how the history surrounding Juneteenth was created and its celebration in Killeen. Speaking as the city’s first mayor who is both African American and a woman, Nash-King said, “We need to be the foundation. These young ladies are the future of this city. county, state and nation.”
As contestants entered the stage area in outfits showing their individual style, the audience admired their selections and applauded as their talent selections unfolded.
Williams, the daughter of Brittany Williams, graduated from Shoemaker High School where she participated in ROTC and AVID. Her interests are modeling and mentoring and her goal is to join the U.S. Navy to begin a career as a Certified Medical Assistant. Her favorite quote is by Roy T. Bennett: “Don’t fear failure, but rather fear not trying.”
Miyani Shontez Davis, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Monty Ellis. She is a graduate of Shoemaker High School and plans to attend Avenue Five to earn her esthetician certification and pursue a career as a make up artist. Her favorite quote is by Dr. Michelle Robin: “Your mind will always believe everything you tell it, feed it hope, feed it truth and feed it love.”
Laila Simone Henderson, 18, is the daughter of Monique Henderson and a graduate of Shoemaker High School. She plans to attend Temple College to earn her Nursing Degree. Her favorite quote is, “Work harder than most to be the best of yourself.”
Kyra Kyles, 19, is the daughter of Lawanda Kyles and Mack Kyles. She attended Shoemaker High School where she was on the cheerleading team and a member of Health Occupations Students of America. She currently attends Central Texas College and plans to attend Prairie View A&M University to major in Pre-Med to become a pediatrician. Her favorite quote is from scripture, Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Throughout the evening, each candidate competed for scores in poise and charm, talent, and intellect. Judges could be seen making notes on scoresheets after each competition.
A smiling Miranda Corbett waved as she walked across the venue in her last official duty as Miss Juneteenth 2018.
When the tallies were complete, Williams was announced as Miss Juneteenth 2022. First runner-up was Kyra Kyles, second runner-up Miyani Davis, and third runner-up — who also received the title of Miss Congeniality — was Laila Henderson.
The evening included performances by Sa’Mrai Dreckette, Cassondra Hornby and a lively dance team from Rising Stars Elite Dance.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Killeen Branch President of the NAACP, thanked sponsors and friends in her closing remarks. “Without all of you, this event would not be possible,” she said.
She recognized Washington for her outstanding efforts as first-time Pageant Coordinator. Washington, in her final admonition to the contestants, said, “Embrace this moment. Never let anyone tell you you can’t.”
