Officials from Fort Hood said Tuesday a soldier has been located and is safe after he was reported missing last week by Fort Hood leaders.
Fort Hood said in a joint statement with the family of Spc. Abram Salas II. that the soldier has been in contact with relatives and Fort Hood leaders within the last 24 hours, and is with relatives in San Antonio. Arrangements are being made for Salas to return to Fort Hood, according to the statement.
“We met with our son’s leadership and Fort Hood law enforcement officials yesterday on base. After listening to everyone and getting our questions answered, we are confident that Fort Hood is doing everything they can to bring our son home,” said Abram Salas Sr., Salas’ father.
Military and civilian law enforcement began searching for the soldier after Fort Hood leaders said he didn’t show up for work on June 23. They immediately began searching for Salas, following the Army’s updated policy for missing soldiers.
“The Directorate of Emergency Services would like to thank our local partners in law enforcement for their assistance in locating Spc. Salas, the San Antonio Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Killeen Police Department and other agencies who provided resources and time assuring the safety and welfare of Spc. Salas,” said Bob Adams, deputy director of Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services.
Salas’ family also wanted him home.
“We love our nephew and are so proud of him. We are pleased that his supervisors and leadership are so involved with finding him and bringing him back safely,” said Teresa Kiphen, Salas’ aunt.
“Our number one priority remains getting Spc. Salas back to Fort Hood. We will not stop until we know he is back safely,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Hood.
Spc. Salas’ parents departed Fort Hood this morning, returning to their home in El Paso, after meeting with military law enforcement and their son’s leaders, according to the statement released by Fort Hood.
“We just want AJ to know we love him,” said Lorena Salas, Salas’ mother. “We just want him to come back home safe.”
