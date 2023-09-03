Most people choose a photograph of themselves (who else?) as their social media profile image. But Harker Heights resident Sarah Holley’s Facebook profile pic depicts her big brother, shown smiling in both of the photos. It is the “Missing” poster with Michael Havekost’s distinguishing characteristics: 5 feet, 8 inches tall; 160 pounds; bald or very short blond hair and hazel eyes; prescription glasses and hearing aids.
At the bottom of the blue poster is the Killeen Police Department’s phone number.
“I’m still hopeful that we’ll find out where he is and what happened,” said Holley, who spoke with the Herald a few days before the 3-year mark of her brother’s disappearance. “I’m working on getting the word out that I hope will help the detective on the case. Over the past three years, I’ve just kept pushing for information and tried to keep his photo and name out there.”
Havekost disappeared in Killeen on Sept. 4, 2020, three years ago. He was last seen at the Day N Night Inn at 6200 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Havekost was 52 years old at the time and now is 55.
“He just had a birthday on Aug. 15,” Holley said.
Havekost, who did not drive, was known to walk around Killeen and Heights in the weeks prior to his disappearance.
“I think people must have seen him walking up and down Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard,” Holley said. “The H-E-B in Heights (located at 601 Indian Trail) is one of the last places people saw him.”
After Holley’s father passed away in 2017, she moved her older brother from Indiana to Texas so he could be closer to her. Her brother has no other remaining close relatives, she said. When Havekost was laid off from his job during the pandemic, she stepped in to help. She purchased a room at the hotel, where he comfortably lived for months prior to his disappearance, according to Holley when she spoke with the Herald in 2021.
“It was weird because I’d go every Monday to pay for the next week, and he’d been there long enough that he knew the owners, I knew the owners,” she said, previously. “I went there on Sept. 7, that Monday, to pay, and he didn’t come to the door. I thought, ‘Oh, maybe he can’t hear me, he’s in the shower.’”
Holley said she paid for the week and left the hotel; but as days went by, she had a feeling something was wrong.
“So, I came back on Monday, Sept. 14, and they (the hotel owners) said they hadn’t seen him that whole week,” she said, previously.
Holley filed a missing person report on Sept. 14, 2020.
The Killeen Police Department searched his hotel room the day she filed the report, Holley said, but didn’t find any signs of foul play. The fact that his glasses, wallet, medicine, and hearing aids — which he’s worn since childhood — were found in his hotel room leads Holley to believe otherwise.
“He is really trusting of people,” she said.
All hands are on deck when a child goes missing, but it can be a different story when a grown-up disappears.
“I think at the beginning, KPD didn’t listen when I said that Michael wouldn’t just disappear on his own,” Holley said. “I understand that it’s different when adults go missing, but I know Michael and we talked every day. I think as time has gone on, KPD has realized that something more is going on and that he didn’t just decide to get on a bus to California or somewhere. Even if he did, he knows my phone number and to go to a police station for help if he’s lost. It’s bizarre.”
According to KPD, which answered questions for the Herald this week about the case, tips from members of the public have become scarce.
“Initially, KPD received several tips in relation to Mr. Havekost,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, via email on Friday. “As time has gone on, the tips have stopped coming in. We have put out social media posts and have asked the news media for assistance with sharing his story and asking the public for assistance.”
Still, the case is considered “cold.”
“Unfortunately, this is a cold case; however, any leads and tips received in reference to Mr. Havekost case are followed up and investigated by the assigned detective,” Miramontez said. “Mr. Havekost has been entered into NamUs (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database) and NCIC (National Crime Information Center database) as a missing person. At this point, we have no evidence to show any criminal offense. As with any case, we investigate the facts of the case through statements and evidence. A missing person investigation can mirror the steps of a homicide investigation.”
Miramontez said that a reward of up to $1,000, is being offered by Bell County Crime Stoppers.
She added that Havekost is known to be a fan of the Green Bay Packers football team and has a distinctive tattoo on the back of the left shoulder.
“The tattoo depicts Thomas (one of Jesus’s twelve apostles) above a cross with a sun behind the cross, Mary below the cross and sun and two hearts on either side of the cross,” Miramontez said.
Anyone with information about Havekost is asked to contact KPD at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. People can go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. They can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
