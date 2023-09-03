Missing

Michael Havekost was last seen at the Day N Night hotel in Killeen on Sept. 4, 2020. Three years later, his sister Sarah Holley is still looking for him.

 Courtesy Photo

Most people choose a photograph of themselves (who else?) as their social media profile image. But Harker Heights resident Sarah Holley’s Facebook profile pic depicts her big brother, shown smiling in both of the photos. It is the “Missing” poster with Michael Havekost’s distinguishing characteristics: 5 feet, 8 inches tall; 160 pounds; bald or very short blond hair and hazel eyes; prescription glasses and hearing aids.

At the bottom of the blue poster is the Killeen Police Department’s phone number.

