A Killeen woman who was reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found.
In a post to social media Monday, the Killeen Police Department announced that Kayla Camille Kelly had been located and was safe. No additional details were provided.
Kelly, 20, of Killeen, was reported missing Aug. 6. She was last seen on Aug. 2 at the residence she shares with Michael Scott, who identified himself as her roommate and friend.
In an interview, Scott said Kelly moved to Killeen with him months ago from Florida, their home state. He said Kelly had left randomly before, but this time he was particularly worried about her mental state. According to Scott, Kelly did not take her prescribed medication with her when she left.
KPD posted a missing person flyer to Facebook and has kept it running since police were notified.
The police department posted thanks to anyone who provided information that ultimately resulted in finding Kelly.
