Killeen police believe a missing man from Indiana may have arrived in Killeen Sunday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The Killeen Police Department was informed by the Carmel (Indiana) Police Department that Graham Allen Eibel, 20, may have arrived at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport around noon Sunday.
Eibel is 6 feet tall, about 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black dress suit, white shirt and black tie, according to a missing person report from the Carmel Police Department.
The police department in Indiana said it is unknown if Eibel is with anyone, and he is believed to be in danger and possibly being manipulated.
If anyone has seen, or knows the whereabouts of Eibel, contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
For more details about Eibel, the Killeen Police Department posted the missing person report to its Facebook page.
