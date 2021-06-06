Sandra Mantilla, of Killeen, has been waiting by the phone for 11 days hoping to hear news of her common-law husband who has been missing since late May.
On May 26, Mantilla said, U.S. Army veteran Richard Louis Vaughan, 38, her partner of 12 years, walked out of their house in the 1900 block of White Avenue around 3 p.m. and has yet to return home. Mantilla reported Vaughan missing with the Killeen Police Department on May 28, but said she has had little interaction with anyone from KPD since she filed the missing person report.
Vaughan struggles with schizophrenia and paranoia, she said, leaving Mantilla to worry his mental state could put him in danger.
“When he has a paranoia attack, he starts badmouthing,” she said. “I worry he badmouthed the wrong person, because Killeen is a dangerous place. Anything could’ve happened because it’s not normal him not showing back up.”
Vaughan was last seen leaving his house in north Killeen in a faded black T-shirt, navy blue pants and black shoes, Mantilla said.
Mantilla described Vaughan as having blue eyes, blonde hair, a blonde beard and weighing 190 pounds. He has a number of tattoos that may help identify him: a cobra on his chest, a diamond on his right shoulder, a woman on his left arm, and an anchor and rope on his hands.
“He’s never been gone longer than 24 hours,” Mantilla said. “My heart is in my throat.”
Two little girls Mantilla cares for, ages 5 and 2, ask about their “Papa Richard” every day, she said.
“They miss him so, so much,” she said. “We miss and love him so much.”
KPD
After Mantilla filed her missing person report, she said she was disappointed by how little contact the Killeen Police Department has had with her.
“Why isn’t his face on their Facebook page right now?” Mantilla asked the Herald Friday.
As of Friday, the police department has yet to post about Vaughan’s disappearance on Facebook as it has with nine other missing people cases filed in the month of May.
Not all missing people cases make it to the police department’s Facebook page.
According to data provided by KPD, 26 missing people reports were filed with the police department during May, but nine were posted to their social media channels.
Looking at May of 2020, KPD had 36 missing people reports filed, but none of those cases were shared to the department’s Facebook page or website — killeenpdnews.com.
When asked how KPD decides which missing/runaway cases to highlight on social media channels, KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told the Herald sometimes the lack of an identifying photo is why the police department doesn’t post online about a particular case.
“We attempt to post current photos of those missing in most of our cases when current photographs of the person missing are submitted,” Miramontez said in an email Thursday. “For a runaway juvenile, in order to release their photo, we need parental permission and this is not always granted by the parent.”
Mantilla said she provided recent photos to the detective assigned to Vaughan’s case. If anyone knows of Vaughan’s whereabouts, or any information regarding his case, Mantilla asked the public to call her at 254-397-6402.
Annual totals
A look at the Killeen Police Department’s recent Facebook posts could lead residents to believe more people have gone missing in recent weeks than in years past, but according to KPD data, fewer people have been reported missing this year than in 2020.
According to data compiled by KPD, 173 people were reported missing by the end of May 2020, whereas 107 have been reported missing within the first five months of 2021.
In all of 2020, 363 people were reported missing — an average of 30 people a month. The monthly average for 2021 has hovered around 21 missing people a month.
Miramontez said all missing people cases go through a multi-step process, depending on the severity of the reported missing person case.
“All missing person and runaway cases are assigned to a detective for follow-up,” she said. “In cases where the victim is endangered or suffers from a medically documented severe physical or mental impairment, the on-call detective is immediately notified to begin the investigation.
Investigative techniques vary. For the majority of cases, local hospitals and jails are checked, family members are re-interviewed, social media accounts are checked, telephone information is obtained, and asking for the public’s assistance is where most investigations begin. It’s important to get a full understanding of the victim i.e., friends, hang-outs, employment, any vehicle information and financial information to track any expenditures.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
