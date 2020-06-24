As the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier continues — and the family demands answers from the Army — a national organization is calling for Hispanic women to not enlist in the U.S. Army until Pfc. Vanessa Guillen is found.
The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, issued a release Tuesday evening urging Hispanic women not to enlist in the U.S. Army until the soldier is found.
Domingo Garcia, president of LULAC National, said the organization is filled with anger and anguish over Guillen’s disappearance.
“Today we join with Vanessa’s family and issue a predator alert for families and not to allow your daughters to enlist in the Army, since we see they cannot be protected,” Domingo Garcia said in the release. “We have received multiple complaints of women soldiers who have been sexually harassed and assaulted with no actions being taken by superiors to protect them.”
Natalie Khawam, the attorney to the family of Guillen, said that she was pleased with Tuesday’s meeting with Fort Hood officials, but there are questions that still need to be answered.
“Our meeting (Tuesday) was very good,” she said at a press conference Tuesday outside Fort Hood. “We got a few answers — not all the answers we wanted, but a few ... They suspect foul play; so do we, and we are hoping our investigation goes further and we learn who it is.”
Khawam, the founder of Whistleblower Law Firm in Tampa, Florida, accompanied the family and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, to a meeting Tuesday with Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of Fort Hood; Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander; and investigators with Army Criminal Investigation Command.
Last week, Overland, began an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.
“So, my client did disclose to the general in the room that Vanessa had a sergeant come into a shower inappropriately ... while she was naked,” Khawam said in the press conference. “It was very uncomfortable for her, and she did report that to her family and her friends.”
Garcia told the media that the family received a partial timeline of what happened the day of her disappearance, April 22.
According to the Army, Guillen, a small-arms repairer was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Fort Hood officials said Tuesday. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
“There is still a discrepancy between when the Army suggested they notified the family and when the family says that they were notified,” Garcia said during the press conference.
Garcia said the family maintains that they had to contact Fort Hood and ask questions before officials reached out to them.
“Why haven’t they looked for her starting at 3 p.m. when she was missing?” Khawam asked. “Why did it take Vanessa’s sister, family and friends to contact the base and say, ‘she’s missing at 8 p.m.?’”
Garcia said that during the meeting, Fort Hood officials told the family that a supervisor who was conducting barracks checks that day submitted a report that all soldiers had been accounted for, but he has since admitted that he did not see Guillen.
One of the things Fort Hood was able to confirm, Garcia said, was that the last communication via phone Guillen had was at 11:30 a.m. April 22.
Khawam said one of the final text messages Guillen sent contained the serial number for a weapons system to her supervisor.
“What’s more disturbing is they refuse to tell us who she was working with, the supervisor she was working with that day,” Khawam said.
Guillen was not supposed to be at work that day, but she had been called in and was not in her uniform.
She questioned why Guillen would send a serial number via text to her supervisor.
“We’re wondering whether he used her phone to text himself and make it look like she was working,” Khawam said. “That’s our suspicion. We hope we brought light to that.”
At the press conference, local resident AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of LULAC, said the organization is committed to continue to acclaim the name of Vanessa Guillen.
“We will be heard, we will not be quiet, we are not going, and she will not be forgotten,” Tapia said.
The reward for information leading to the discovery of Guillen is $50,000. Army CID is offering $25,000, and LULAC announced last week that it would match the reward.
Anyone with information should contact Army CID at 254-495-7767. Anonymous information can also be submitted to https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.
