FORT HOOD — The body of a Fort Hood soldier who was missing more than a week was discovered in Temple on Tuesday, Fort Hood officials announced on Wednesday.
Sgt. Elder Fernandes, 23, whose home of record is listed as Brockton, Massachusetts, was found near railroad tracks along Lake Polk in Temple, near a city golf course. The autopsy for Fernandes is scheduled for today, officials said. He was last seen on Aug. 17, after he was dropped off at a Killeen residence by a staff sergeant, and reported missing two days later.
“The Wagonmaster Family is heartbroken with the news of Sgt. Fernandes’ passing,” said Col. Patrick Disney, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Sustainment Brigade, of which Ferandes was a part of. “Since his absence was reported, we have made a significant, concerted effort to search for him throughout Central Texas. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and assistance we received as we worked to find him. We send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his Family and friends.”
The Temple Police Department is leading the investigation into the death, and foul play is not suspected, officials said.
During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, 1st Cavalry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater said the unit is heartbroken.
“We were truly hoping for a different result and reuniting Sgt. Fernandes with his family and the teammates that miss him dearly,” Broadwater said.
On Saturday, Fort Hood officials confirmed that Fernandes was the victim in an ongoing “abuse sexual contact” investigation.
Damon Phelps, special agent with the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, said Fernandes had reported that he had been touched in the buttocks. The CID investigation was opened in May and concluded recently.
Phelps said the allegations could not be substantiated after a thorough legal review.
“The subject of the investigation took and passed a polygraph examination, and we found no witnesses that could corroborate Sgt. Fernandes’ allegations,” Phelps said.
The family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam, whose Whistleblower Law Firm is based in Florida, said the family has not received much information from Fernandes’ unit since his disappearance.
“They have not only been evasive, but they have kept the family in the dark,” Khawam said of the Army’s response to Fernandes’ disappearance, adding that their responses seem to have come from a “script.”
Lt. Col. Justin Redfern, battalion commander of the 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and Disney painted a different picture.
Redfern said unit leadership noticed a change in Fernandes’ behavior in mid-March, before he reported the indecent touching to a representative of the unit’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program.
On Aug. 10, when the unit was unable to make contact via phone with Fernandes, Redfern said unit leadership reached out to his family in Massachussetts and asked if they had heard from him.
The family confirmed contact with him, Redfern said, and subsequently unit leadership were able reach him.
Fernandes’ mother, Ailiana Fernandes, and aunt Isabel Fernandes spoke to The Associated Press late Monday, less than a day before the police announcement. His mother said she last heard from her son on Aug. 16, the evening before he was set to be released from Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was getting psychiatric care. He told her he would call the next day, but she never heard from him again, she said.
During his hospital stay from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17, Redfern said the unit was in contact with his family every day until their arrival in the area on Aug. 19.
On Aug. 17, Fernandes was cleared to return to duty and taken back to his vehicle, which was still in the unit parking lot. A soldier took Fernandes to his car, but the battery was dead and the car would not start.
Fernandes then requested to be taken to a residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen prior to being reported missing.
Due to the open nature of the investigation, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said via email Wednesday that she could not confirm if police have interviewed the soldier who was said to have dropped him off or if the soldier is suspected of any wrongdoing.
Khawam also cited a purported signed document stating that Fernandes was supposed to be in the care of his superior officer, and not simply been dropped off at the residence in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen prior to being reported missing.
She also said that protocols were breached.
Broadwater said he would have to see the document to which Khawam was referring in order to confirm or deny what was going on.
“There are specific procedures that we have to ensure that care is understood — not only from when an individual, a patient, is receiving that care, but when they come back to a unit,” Broadwater said. “Those protocols that we’ve seen right now, they were transitioned properly, to the best of our knowledge that we can see right now.
“Between the hospital to the organization in here, but, you know, we have other investigations going on to continue to make sure that those procedures were in place and that we have all the facts of the case.”
Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. The two others were found dead earlier this summer.
Isabel Fernandes, the soldier’s aunt, said the family has not been told the reason for his stay in the psychiatric wing at the Army medical facility or whether it was voluntary. She said the family has not seen his medical records due to privacy protections.
Khawam said Army police told family members about the discovery late Tuesday night. She said the body was found hanging in a tree.
“I am saddened that another soldier who served the country has been destroyed by sexual assault and sexual harassment and this toxic culture in the military that exists,” said Khawam, who is also representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, another Fort Hood soldier who went missing and who was found dead.
Elder Fernandes enlisted in the Army in 2016, according to his mom, who lives in Massachusetts. After a three-year deployment in Germany, he returned in December and was sent to Fort Hood, originally for six months. But when the coronavirus pandemic stalled travel across the globe, his stay became extended, she said.
Fernandes’ aunt says her nephew had been happy in the Army up until a few months ago, when he reported being sexually assaulted by a superior.
Isabel Fernandes said her nephew was happy in the Army and had reenlisted until 2024. But she said things changed when, according to the accounts they have gathered from multiple people close to Elder Fernandes, he filed a sexual-assault claim against a superior on May 11. She said the family has also learned he was bullied, harassed and hazed when he was moved to a new unit following the assault.
According to Isabel Fernandes, the family was told by Army officials that a different superior signed her nephew’s hospital release. The superior dropped him off outside of a house belonging to a former roommate of Elder Fernandes.
But Fernandes never made it to the friend’s door.
Ailiana Fernandes remembered her son, one of five kids, as a joyful person who preferred playing with his siblings to going out with friends.
“He would lay on the floor with my 8-month son teaching him how to do push-ups and teaching them Army skills,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
