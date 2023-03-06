The eastbound lane of Missouri Avenue between Louisiana Street and Estelle Avenue will be closed to through traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The closure is for sanitary sewer services being repaired in the area. During this work personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.
