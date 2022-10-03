After hearing from eight witnesses during a weeklong trial, a jury could not reach a unanimous decision in a Killeen child sex assault case.
On Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie declared a mistrial in the case against Isaac Cabrera Jr., of Harker Heights, according to Bell County court records.
Cabrera, 40, was arrested in 2019 after a girl reported to Killeen police that she had sex with him on Feb. 16, 2019, when she was 14 years old, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cabrera was 36 years old at the time.
Police said the girl “made a consistent outcry at a forensic interview and during a medical examination.”
Jury selection began in his case on Sept. 26, followed by three days of testimony.
He was not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $40,000, according to court records.
As of press time, a new trial date had not yet been set.
