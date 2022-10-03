Mistrial-Cabrera

Isaac Cabrera Jr.

After hearing from eight witnesses during a weeklong trial, a jury could not reach a unanimous decision in a Killeen child sex assault case.

On Friday in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie declared a mistrial in the case against Isaac Cabrera Jr., of Harker Heights, according to Bell County court records.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.