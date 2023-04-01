It may be an assorted bag of weather in Central Texas this week, according to the National Weather Service. The week may begin with rain Sunday afternoon.
The forecast for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, as of around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, shows a 50% chance of rain for Killeen on Sunday, though the system could be widespread across the NWS coverage area.
“After a nice Saturday, Mother Nature is bringing back the rain and storms for the end of your weekend,” the weather service reported. “A few storms by afternoon could briefly reach strong to severe limits with large hail the main threat. Far west and southwest parts of the area could see a localized damaging wind threat as well.”
After that, the weather is expected to warm up before dropping out.
“The first week of April will feature above-normal and below normal temperatures, daily rain/storm chances, and a grass fire threat,” according to the weather service. “Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s early next week making it feel more like summer than spring.”
Locally, temperatures are expected to climb to as high as around 93 degrees by Tuesday before possibly dropping into the low 70s on Wednesday and the mid 60s on Thursday.
Elevated fire conditions will persist mostly Monday through Wednesday and primarily west of Interstate 35 due to the high temperatures, dry air and breezy conditions that could gust up to around 35 mph.
Later in the week, beginning Tuesday evening, rain returns to the Killeen forecast. Though it is early, rain chances can get as high as 60 to 70% by Friday, according to the forecast.
Killeen and the rest of Central Texas have been in desperate need of rain since last year with a yearlong drought crippling the area and decreasing the raw water supply from the area’s two lakes.
According to waterdatafortexas.org, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, which is the reservoir used to treat water in South Killeen and Kempner, is 69% full as of Saturday. It is down 0.3% from a week ago, when it was 69.3% full.
Belton Lake, which is the reservoir used to treat water for Fort Hood, the rest of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Belton, is 64.1% full, which is also 0.3% less than a week ago.
“Adequate precipitation during the last 5 months reversed long-term reservoir declines in many areas, but lakes from the Big Country into Central Texas continue to struggle,” the National Weather Service reported. “Sufficient spring rainfall will be needed to offset the steadily increasing effects of evaporation and usage on our region`s water supplies as the warm season begins.”
According to the latest drought information statement from the National Weather Service, Killeen has received less than two-thirds of its normal precipitation during the last year and a half.
