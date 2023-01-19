Some longtime Killeen residents are experiencing mixed emotions over of an old water tower that sat for about 80 years above the streets of downtown Killeen off North Park Street.
Local residents who have lived in Killeen for many years said it was a shame to lose such a structure which had some historic significance to the town. The first and only time Killeen High School won the state championship in football, it was noted and painted on the side of the large water tower.
“1991 was such an emotional year for many people who lived in Killeen,” Killeen resident Debbie Edwards said. “It was the year of the tragic Luby’s shooting, and the year our high school boys played their hearts out.”
On Oct. 16, 1991, a gunman fatally shot 23 people and wounded 20 others in the Killeen Luby’s, a mass shooting that made worldwide headlines.
The trauma of the dark day in the city’s history was still on the minds of locals when Killeen High won the state championship. The first-ever state championship was a bright spot in history that year. Proud residents who followed the team took the time to paint the tower in memory.
“Killeen Kangaroos 1991 State Champs” could be seen clearly for miles around on the water tower, which was demolished earlier this week.
As welders and metal workers lowered pieces of the old water tower from its perch Tuesday, there were a few onlookers who stopped to see what was being done.
Edwards moved to Killeen after her marriage to husband Bill. His family has lived in Killeen since the 1930s and he graduated from Killeen High School.
“We were so proud of the team and that tower showed it,” Edwards said. She recalled the site with fondness as she remembered being able to see that tower for miles. Edwards went on to say she understood about progress, but wondered if that 1991 accomplishment was noted anywhere else for the public to see while in Killeen.
“I don’t think I’ve seen a sign or marker anywhere, except maybe at the school, that memorializes that remarkable year for the high school,” Edwards said. “Small towns are known for their sports team pride. All throughout Texas there are communities who boldly honor those wins on water towers.”
Edwards wasn’t the only one who felt nostalgic about losing the tower. Her friend Pat Hobson remembers the structure when the paint was new. But her concern was about safety and restoration.
“It seems as though there are so many historic buildings and other pieces of history that are being forgotten,” Hobson said. “With the shooting at Fort Hood in 2009 and the Luby’s shooting in 1991, some people react negatively when they think of Killeen.”
She was quick to point out that she has heard of several projects that should have a positive impact on this city.
“It’s just that there were only two high schools in 1991 and everybody was behind that team, so to lose the visual reminder of that great season, makes some people sad,” Hobson said. “But, that tower was probably not safe and certainly not being used for water.”
It turns out, Hobson was right.
The reason the tower was demolished was due to overall poor condition, according to Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford. The Killeen City Council did not have to vote on this action because the cost for the demolition was less than $50,000.
“The approved funding amount was $100,000 and the actual cost to demo the tower/tank was $47,300,” Ford said in an email.
Since the tower honored the 1991 KHS state championship team, the Herald asked if the city had any plans to commemorate the team’s achievements in another way.
“The City has no definitive plans to place the KHS logo on another tower at this time, but recommendations are being discussed,” Ford said.
When asked for comment about the tower coming down, the city issued the following statement:
“Park Street Elevated Storage Tank (EST) was built in the early 1940’s. In February 2019, Tank Industry Consultants (TIC) completed a professional evaluation of the tank. TIC found the water tank to be in very poor overall condition and their rehabilitation estimate at that time was $782,500. Due to the condition of the tank, they recommended that it be demolished and replaced. The estimated cost to construct a new water tank was $900,000. In August 2020, Freese and Nichols (FNI) completed a further study of Project 5W in the 2019 W&WW Master Plan, which addressed water pressures in the northwest section of the City. FNI found that Park Street EST could be eliminated if some operational setting adjustments in that section of the water distribution system were made. City staff made the adjustments, took Park Street EST offline, and monitored water pressures in that section of the City. Staff found that the adjustments worked, at which time we physically took Park Street EST out of service and began preparations for the eventual demolition of the tower/tank. The Elevated Storage Tank was continuing to deteriorate and due to its close proximity to an apartment complex, as well as single-family homes, it was determined that it would be in the best interest and safety of the community to remove it.”
On Thursday, all evidence of the water tower were gone. Welders and workmen had left the area clean. The only reminder of what was once there was the concrete pad the tower sat on.
