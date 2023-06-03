Lopez

The new Killeen PD chief, Pedro Lopez Jr., will be swearing-in on June 5 at the Killeen Senior Center.

 Courtesy Photo

Contrary to what the Killeen Police Department told the Herald Friday, the swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. is indeed open to the public.

The announcement came on the department’s Facebook mere hours after the Herald published that it was not a public event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

I have very low expectations for the new regime.

...

How is that, you're thinking?

....

My "spidey" senses are tingling...

...

Time will reveal the answer.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.