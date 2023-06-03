Contrary to what the Killeen Police Department told the Herald Friday, the swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. is indeed open to the public.
The announcement came on the department’s Facebook mere hours after the Herald published that it was not a public event.
After being informed by the department about the ceremony, which is to be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Lions Club Killeen Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, the Herald responded at 2:08 p.m. Friday to say that a reporter would be present and, in the same email, inquired about whether the ceremony was open to the public.
At 2:18 p.m., the Herald received a response from Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the department, that said, “No, it is not.”
When asked by the Herald at 2:48 p.m. why the ceremony was not open to the public as well as for an explanation as to the location choice of the swearing-in ceremony, Miramontez explained only that the Senior Center was chosen “based on availability” and did not explain why the ceremony was not open to the public.
At 5:34 p.m., the department posted on its Facebook page informing the public of the ceremony. The post said, “The public is welcome to attend.”
The Herald did not receive any communication from KPD providing notification of the change in policy for the Monday event.
At 2:32 a.m. Saturday, the Herald sent an email to Miramontez asking the following question: “Hi Ofelia, can you please explain why you said in the email the event is not open to the public, but then later on Facebook, KPD said it is open to the public?”
As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Herald had yet to receive a reply.
(1) comment
I have very low expectations for the new regime.
...
How is that, you're thinking?
....
My "spidey" senses are tingling...
...
Time will reveal the answer.
