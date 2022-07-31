Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Copperas Cove will be closed Monday as it approaches U.S. Business Highway 190. Additionally, the two inside lanes approaching that intersection will also be closed. These closures will allow crews to safely perform concrete pouring operations and curb work in the area. Road closures will be active for approximately one week from Monday. All motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving in this area.
MLK Jr. Drive near U.S. Business 190 in Cove closed Monday-Friday
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Search of Fort Hood housing area reveals cache of stolen property
- Retired officer and grandfather of nine still does morning PT with the troops
- KPD identifies pedestrian struck on Elms Road Friday
- Health District: Monkeypox arrives in Bell County
- Dog Ridge Fire 70% contained, has burned 150 acres
- Killeen sign can’t handle $1 billion jackpot amount
- Mother in custody, kids still missing after Lampasas County Amber Alert
- ‘Dirty Fergie’: Former KISD cop had history of on-duty misconduct
- Local man arraigned on drug possession charge
- Lottery official confirms that Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois is the sole winner of the estimated $1.28B jackpot
Images
Commented
- Killeen council members send decriminalization petition to November ballot (16)
- Gavin Newsom reveals the motivation behind his Florida ad targeting Ron DeSantis (16)
- Reader cautions Killeen voters about dangers of decriminalizing marijuana (12)
- Residents take City Council to task over hearing on marijuana petition (9)
- Killeen police data shows Blacks account for nearly 80% of marijuana arrests (9)
- Killeen resident writes to clear up misinformation about marijuana law (9)
- Recent Monkeypox Symptoms Differ From Those of Prior Outbreaks (8)
- Dozens gather in Killeen to support call for women’s rights and bodily autonomy (8)
- OPINION: Council must ask if marijuana ordinance is legal, ethical (8)
- Killeen ISD releases second set of investigative reports (7)
- Killeen city manager stays silent on decriminalization petition (7)
- Heights reader says 'silent majority' must speak up on reproductive rights (6)
- Many questions, fewer answers on marijuana decriminalization effort in Killeen (6)
- Killeen council to discuss COVID money for recreation improvements (6)
- Kempner reader says violent video games contributing to shootings (6)
- KISD docs allege inappropriate staff-student relationships (6)
- Ex-Army officer kicked soldiers out for smoking pot; now he champions medical marijuana (5)
- Killeen officials plan to apply for Main Street designation (5)
- Killeen ISD board reviews $462 million 2022-23 budget, board norms (5)
- Main Street America in Killeen? (5)
- Ground game: Marijuana on ballots a ‘secret weapon’ for O’Rourke in governor’s race (5)
- Fox News to spotlight KISD investigation Saturday (4)
- Reader says gun rights supporters only see part of Second Amendment (4)
- Killeen police investigating Tuesday robbery (4)
- Salado reader says tantrums by Trump connected to his upbringing (4)
- Killeen reader suggests food trucks to ease KISD campus lunch crunch (4)
- Boil-water notice issued for north Killeen neighborhood (4)
- Heights reader backs active-shooter drills, police officers in KISD schools (4)
- Marvin Guy attorney estimates trial date will be next fall (3)
- Heights reader lauds lawmaker for position on DV tax exemption (3)
- Fox News conducts interview with Herald Metro Editor (3)
- Family confronts Killeen police chief about slain daughter’s case (3)
- Boil-water notices issued in Killeen (3)
- Woman arrested after allegedly “smashing” Killeen neighbor's windows (3)
- Dissecting the truth: Residents claims in supporting, opposing decriminalization bear truths, half-truths, irrelevance (3)
- Cove reader says those who voted for Biden got what they deserved (3)
- Killeen council members submit wish lists for ARPA spending (3)
- Killeen ISD Code of Conduct changes include electronic devices, ‘closed campus’ lunch (3)
- Reader says young rape victim shows Roe v. Wade ruling’s impact (3)
- Tax assessor: ‘Moving the Annex downtown is not serving the public’ (3)
- Homelessness count remains in hundreds while Killeen council considers zoning change for emergency shelters (3)
- Rate increases proposed at Stonetree Golf Club (3)
- One or more wildfires erupt in south Killeen (2)
- Killeen ISD pursues EPA-funded grant for electric buses (2)
- Judge set to formally announce his decision on Killeen election lawsuit in August (2)
- Would you favor putting an armed police officer in every KISD school whenever children are present? (2)
- Jury sentences Killeen woman to 20 years in prison for causing fatal injury to infant (2)
- Cove council proposes lower property tax rate (2)
- James Sims (2)
- Killeen public hearing on decriminalization set for Tuesday (2)
- Killeen reader discusses problems connected to legalizing marijuana (2)
- Marijuana decriminalization ordinances going to ballot in Killeen, Heights (2)
- Road closure will impact access to BLORA (2)
- Will of voters likely to decide marijuana decriminalization (2)
- ‘Dirty Fergie’: Former KISD cop had history of on-duty misconduct (2)
- Killeen City Council members to discuss special election on decriminalization ordinance (2)
- Janice Ashanti (2)
- Ellison’s first graduating class holds 40th class reunion (2)
- 9 men arrested on solicitation of minors charge, other charges (2)
- ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’: ‘80s pop star Tiffany coming to Copperas Cove (2)
- Cove PD: Male in custody after shooting at residence (2)
- Killeen man accused of firing at another man in Harker Heights (2)
- Killeen man arraigned after allegedly selling drugs to undercover police (2)
- Killeen reader offers reasons why chickens in the city is a bad idea (2)
- The end is unclear in lawsuit involving Killeen City Council (2)
- Tattered and torn: Unserviceable U.S. flags found in Fort Hood dumpsters (2)
- Big Tech is steamrolling America’s newspapers (2)
- City, county officials differ on building downtown annex (2)
- Bell County raises COVID-19 level to 'medium' (2)
- Family of Vanessa Guillen meets with Army leaders at Fort Hood (2)
- Gander Mtn. sign comes down, makes way for Murdoch’s (1)
- Long lines for new “HTeaO” drink shop in Killeen (1)
- Dunkin Donuts employee protests workplace sexual harassment (1)
- Killeen solar growth booming with 903 permits issued in 2021 (1)
- Tips to aid plants, yards in triple-digit heat (1)
- Bell County commissioners ease fireworks ban following rain (1)
- Council members delay decision on Stonetree rate increases (1)
- Multiple grass fires threatened Killeen residences Thursday (1)
- Bureaucracy delays Killeen COVID money for local businesses (1)
- Killeen man sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in 2016 Heights kidnapping (1)
- 14 III Corps soldiers booted out in June for COVID vaccine refusal (1)
- One victim identified; 3 killed in early-morning crash on I-14 Saturday (1)
- ERCOT calls for more energy conservation today (1)
- New survey shows 89% borrowers not ready to pay student loans come September (1)
- Russian media: Griner pleads guilty in Russia drugs trial (1)
- Killeen reader curious about grocery stores’ policies on items for delivery (1)
- Killeen airport ridership continues to decline amid rising prices, industry troubles (1)
- Water rationing plans in place: When will Stage 2 hit? (1)
- Large police presence responds to potential situation in local neighborhood (1)
- Ms. Black Texas to compete for international title (1)
- Killeen lifts boil order for Massey Street (1)
- Former Army soldier sentenced for Fort Hood incident (1)
- Financial reports for area candidates reveal large monetary divide (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.