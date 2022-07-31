TRAFFIC

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Copperas Cove will be closed Monday as it approaches U.S. Business Highway 190. Additionally, the two inside lanes approaching that intersection will also be closed. These closures will allow crews to safely perform concrete pouring operations and curb work in the area. Road closures will be active for approximately one week from Monday. All motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving in this area.

