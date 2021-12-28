The Martin Luther King Jr. March in Killeen that happens annually in January will be taking a different approach in 2022. Instead of usually going to a church for a service with guest speakers, marchers will be delivering meals to 100 houses, according to organizer TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of NAACP.
On Jan. 17, marchers will begin to line up at 8:30 a.m. at Killeen City Hall and the march will begin at 9 a.m.
“Everyone is welcomed as we walk to commemorate the legacy of Dr. King,” Driver-Moultrie said.
The march’s theme is “It’s About Me” and focuses on how marchers can benefit their community.
“I think 2022’s theme is quite fitting because what we have gone through as a nation in the past year,” Driver-Moultrie said, “We want to continue Dr. King’s preaching for love and unity among all races, all genders, all socioeconomic classes, and all populations as we walk.”
In past years, the MLK marches in Killeen would usually end with marchers going into a church to listen to guest speakers, but this year things will take a different step as Greater Vision Community Church partners up with the Killeen chapter of NAACP to help deliver a 100 meals.
“We’ve been tasked with identifying what 100 people are going to be needing meals, and we will be teaming up in groups of two and going out to deliver meals,” Driver-Moultrie said.
The Killeen chapter of NAACP plans on having more events in 2022 and next year’s theme will be celebrating Black educators.
“We will also be celebrating Black educators of Killeen such as Alice W. Douse (Killeen’s first Black female principal) and Dock Jackson Jr. (the first principal of Marlboro Elementary),” Driver-Moultrie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.