The Killeen Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King Day march at 9 a.m. this morning.
Participants will start lining up at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St., in downtown Killeen.
The program will follow at 11 a.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.