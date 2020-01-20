MLK March-Killeen

Everyone held hands while a prayer was delivered at the conclusion of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Lions Club Park in Killeen.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The Killeen Branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Martin Luther King Day march at 9 a.m. this morning.

Participants will start lining up at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St., in downtown Killeen.

The program will follow at 11 a.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.

