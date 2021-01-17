MLK march set for Monday in Killeen

The Killeen area Buffalo Soldiers are hosting a March for Justice in downtown Killeen Monday, for Martin Luther King Day.
The line-up for the march will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Killeen City Hall, and the march will begin at 9 a.m., according to a flyer for the march.
Residents who want to participate in the march can line up at city hall at 8:30 a.m., and any and all are welcome, organizers said.
Warren Close, the secretary for the local Buffalo Soldiers, spoke on the march and they have decided to host it this year.
“We were asked by the NAACP to host it to put our footprint out there more, and the chapter has been around Killeen for many years assisting, but we haven’t really hosted anything so this is our opportunity to increase our presence in the Killeen area,” Close said.
The Killeen chapter of the NAACP hosted the march last year.
Close also explained what the march means to him and others that will participate.
“With it being on MLK Day, a great man himself who always spoke on equal rights and injustice himself,” Close said. “Last year was a turning point in this country for the rights of African Americans. With so many people being unjustly killed either by law enforcement or whatever, we want to get out and march for them so this cause cannot be lost in the shuffle.”
Close said the NAACP and many other local organizations will be participating.
