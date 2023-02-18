NOLANVILLE — For the first time ever, the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry showed up in Nolanville on Saturday.
The parking lot of Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School played host to the monthly mobile food bank.
Though not from Nolanville, a couple of Central Texas residents thought the food pantry was a welcome sight.
“Right now, food is really expensive, and (in) many families, there’s just one person working, and it’s a big relief for people exactly like me,” said Killeen resident Nitza Velazquez.
Velazquez said in her family of three, she is the only one with work, because her husband is battling an illness.
“I have to work because somebody has to bring money into the house,” she said. “This event is a big relief because that’s food that I don’t have to buy; I can use this money on something else.”
The same rings true — though to a slightly lesser extent — for Belton resident James Gregg.
After spending time in Illinois and then recently moving back to Belton, Gregg said he is in that period of getting a new job when he is waiting for a full paycheck.
“I’m still waiting on the paychecks to come in and get back on my feet,” he said. “It really helps supplement in between for people like me who work, love working and can work, but we had that stretch where I was out of work.”
Having a family also makes events like the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry important.
“If it was just me, I’d be fine,” Gregg said of the paycheck situation. “I can spend $5 and go get a case of ramen, but I’ve got me, my wife and three kids. So, something like this, it really helps.”
Laura Howard, a Nolanville resident, said she was thankful the food pantry came to the small community.
“It’s nice to finally have them come here because usually, it’s in different cities further out,” she said.
Howard said the extra food is always helpful.
“I have an uncle who’s homeless in Austin, so I take food to him when I come to these events,” she said.
Joseph Solomon, executive director of the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry, said he hopes his ministry will return to Nolanville by the end of the year. March and April are scheduled to be in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights, respectively, Solomon said Saturday.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry operates on the third Saturday of every month at different locations between Bell and Coryell counties, though the goal is to expand to further locations.
Anyone who needs food is welcomed.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
