The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry, a monthly event, is scheduled to occur Saturday in Harker Heights.
Residents of all local cities needing a little extra help with food can line up in the parking lot of the Killeen ISD Technology Services, 104 E. Beeline Lane in Harker Heights, between 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Distribution is in a drive-thru format. Registration occurs verbally, and food is placed in the trunk of the vehicle.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. Current forecast projections from the National Weather Service indicate sunny conditions with a high of 93 degrees in Harker Heights on Saturday.
The monthly food distribution normally occurs on the third Saturday of every month. Interested residents can follow the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry on Facebook for the location of each month’s event.
Questions about the event can be directed to The Refuge Corporation at 254-547-6753.
