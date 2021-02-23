Residents of all area cities needing food can come to Killeen’s Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, between 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday for the monthly mobile food pantry hosted by The Refuge Corporation.
The mobile food pantry is a ministry of the church.
Distribution is done in a drive-thru format. Volunteers will come through the lines checking people in and getting the number of families and the number of individuals being served.
Each family receives around 50 to 60 pounds of food, which usually includes fresh produce, fresh dairy, fresh meats and other non-perishable goods.
The mobile food pantry happens on the third Saturday of every month. Locations can vary. The mobile food pantry would normally have been Feb. 20, but was rescheduled to this Saturday.
Follow the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry on Facebook for notifications of the location of upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.